R Ashwin involved in heated argument with umpire Nitin Menon over his followthrough - WATCH

Senior Indian spinner R Ashwin was involved in a heated on-field exchange with umpire Nitin Menon during Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand on Saturday. Ashwin drew the first blood for India on Day 3 as he got rid of Will Young on 89 to give India a much-needed first breakthrough in the game.

However, Ashwin's argument with umpire Menon grabbed the limelight later in the day. The on-field umpire had issues with Ashwin's follow-through while bowling as the spinner was running across the line of sight for the umpire and blocking his view.

Menon was seen having a chat with Ashwin after the spinner continued to bowl with the same follow through despite Menon expressing his objection. The spinner later made some corrections but the umpire was still not satisfied and even took up the matter with captain Ajinkya Rahane. The trio was seen having a discussion in the middle of the pitch as Ashwin looked animated.

The discussions between Ashwin, Rahane and umpire Menon went on for the next few overs before Ashwin relented and corrected his follow-through. The video of his argument with Menon went viral on social media.

Resuming their innings from 129/0 on Day 3, New Zealand lost Young in the first session before captain Kane Williamson was sent packing by Umesh Yadav for 18. Ross Taylor too couldn't stay on for long and was removed by Axar Patel, who also got rid of Henry Nicholls (2) in quick succession.

Axar also picked up the wicket of opener Tom Latham (95), who missed out on his hundred by just five runs. New Zealand are currently trailing India by 104 runs and will be hoping to close the gap as much as they can on India's total of 345 runs.