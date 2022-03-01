Question marks over their future: Ex-India batting coach on Pujara, Rahane being dropped from Test team

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes there remain question marks over the future of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in Test cricket after the senior batters were dropped from India's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Pujara and Rahane were among four senior players who were dropped from the Test squad for the two-match series.

Rahane and Pujara were dropped after enduring a rough patch in Test cricket. The duo was struggling to score runs consistently and had numerous average outings in India's last few series which resulted in both the senior batters getting dropped from the Test side.

Along with them wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha and senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma were also left out of the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. While Bangar raised doubts over their future in Test cricket, the former India batting coach backed them to make a comeback in the longest format.

"Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma - they have served Indian cricket brilliantly for many years. There are question marks raised on their future when such experienced players are dropped or when they are not selected," Bangar said on Star Sports.

"But Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are still quite young, even Ishant Sharma is quite young. So they should not lose hope, they have to go back and continue playing domestic cricket," he added.

Both Rahane and Pujara are currently playing for their respective state teams in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and have managed to regain some form. The senior batters have been instrumental in India's success in Tests over the last few years and will be looking to make their comeback on the back of a strong run in the domestic circuit.

Bangar also believes that the duo can be back in the reckoning for a spot in the Test side if they can maintain consistency in the domestic circuit.

"Maybe Ajinkya and Cheteshwar can think of going and playing even in county cricket because that's where they will get the opportunity to play cricket year around. Taking into account the international schedule and calendar, if there are openings at certain points in time, I am pretty sure they will try and force their way back into the Indian team," said Bangar.