QUE vs PES live streaming: PSL 2023 points table; Karachi King vs Peshawar Zalmi playing XI, time & venue

QUE vs PES live streaming: The ninth match of PSL 2023 will be played between Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) today February 20. Both the teams have one win each and have given a good account of them. While Peshawar's batting has been sensational in both games, the Gladiators are still trying to find their silver lining in the tournament. The Gladiators will start off as the underdogs given Peshawar’s superior balance and firepower in the batting unit. But players like Jason Roy and Martin Guptill will help sustain their momentum and an interesting game will kick off in Karachi.

The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 7:30 pm IST. Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated team standings

No Team M W L T N/R PTS Net RR 1 Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0 0 6 2.107 2 Karachi Kings 4 1 3 0 0 2 0.499 3 Islamabad United 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.832 4 Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.199 5 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.35 6 Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.65

How to watch vs Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES) match live?

In India, the live broadcast of the KAR vs PED match will be available on Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six TV Channels. SonyLIV app will live stream the KAR vs QUE match live.

In Pakistan, the live broadcast of the KAR vs PES match will be available on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports. The live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES) match playing XI (Predicted)

Quetta Gladiators playing XI (QUE):

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara

Peshawar Zalmi playing XI (PES):

Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Shakib al Hasan, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem and Salman Irshad.

When will Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match start?- Time

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zlami match will start at 7:30 PM IST or 7:00 PM PKT.

Where will Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match be played?- Venue

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Where will Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match be live-streamed?