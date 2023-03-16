PSL 2023: Constant criticism does not bother Babar Azam, Zalmi skipper feels practising hard is only way out

Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has been subject to criticism for some time now. Recently questioned for playing selfishly during his maiden hundred-knock in the PSL by cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull, Babar decided to answer his critics. While speaking with Pakistan Cricket in a recent interaction, Babar said everyone has opinions and wants changes to happen overnight, which cannot just happen.

"Criticism is always there, whether you perform or not. Everyone has their own opinion. I think when you find any fault in your batting, it takes some time. People want things to get right immediately, which is not possible," Babar told Cricket Pakistan.

Commenting further on how things take time to improve and cannot happen at the drop of the hat, Babar said he believes in practising, adding that when he is out of touch, he trains double than usual.

"I think you can only perform in the match when you practice hard. I play 500-600 balls daily during my practice. Even double balls when I am out of form. I believe practice is so important for anyone who wants to perform on the ground," Babar added.

Meanwhile, having faced enough wrath from each corner over several things, Babar said even his father is not satisfied with his performance mostly. The 28-year-old added because his father wants him to stay grounded and keep performing well every time, he keeps advising him to improve. But then sometimes he does praise Babar, something he likes for a change.

"My father rarely gets satisfied with my performance because he doesn't want me to take things for granted. He always tries to give me some advice so that I can get better and better. Now, he sometimes praises me. But I think it's good for you that your elders keep guiding you and want more from you," Peshawar Zalmi captain said.