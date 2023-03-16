'MS Dhoni can play next season as well, all depends on how IPL 2023 goes,' feels Suresh Raina

Former Chennai Super Kings captain and MS Dhoni’s closest pal, Suresh Raina wouldn’t be surprised to see the ex-Indian skipper continue playing till IPL 2024. Speaking on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket in Doha, Raina feels if MS remains fit the way he is now and keeps smacking the balls like he is doing in nets, he could well prolong his CSK career for another season as a player.

Stressing on the factors outside of MS’ will to keep playing for CSK, Raina added all will depend on how IPL 2023 goes for him. Mr IPL, as Raina is known as, also noted that of all the players, Dhoni and Rayudu are the ones who haven’t played any cricket since the past year and that it could be a bit more challenging for them in comparison to others.

"He (Dhoni) can play the IPL next year as well, you never know. He has been batting well and looking fit; it depends on how his performance is this year. It may be a little challenging since him and (Ambati) Rayudu haven’t played the tournament for one year," Raina added.

In the build-up to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, the internet is flooded with MS Dhoni’s training videos, where he is seen hitting the cricketing ball miles away from the ground.

Having had the chance to watch that happen on many occasions throughout his career from the other end, Raina knows a bit or two about MS’ muscle power. Backing his former franchise to come good this time after a poor last season, Raina said, "You must have seen the videos of him. The way he is playing the big shots (in the nets), I hope he does well and makes them win.”

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will open their IPL 2023 campaign against the defending champions Gujarat Giants. The addition of several new faces added to their squad has made it look stronger, something Raina also seconds.