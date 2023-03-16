IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals appoint David Warner as interim captain in absence of Rishabh Pant

Australia opener David Warner is understood to be leading Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023. Following a horrific accident that led to regular skipper Rishabh Pant getting ruled out for this year, Delhi had to appoint an interim captain in his absence. They handpicked the experienced Warner, ESPNcricinfo first reported. An IPL winner with SunRisers Hyderabad, veteran Warner returned to donning the captain’s hat for DC as Ricky Ponting-led management backed him to take over the reins at least for this season.

After spending several seasons with the SRH in the past, having guided them to their maiden title in 2016, Warner was released ahead of the 2022 auction, where Delhi picked him for INR 6.25 crores ($762,000). That move paid dividends as Warner ended up being their leading run-scorer with 432 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of over 150 in the same season. His golden run of form also included five fifties.

Now ahead of IPL 2023, where Delhi will have a few new faces at the helm and the same dream to realise, Warner’s appointment as the skipper could be a blessing.

Currently recovering from the fracture and concussion he suffered during the Delhi Test against India, Warner, who had returned home earlier having missed the remaining two Tests, will be playing the three-match ODIs that begin on Friday in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter faced criticism for his poor run of form following his blockbuster performance in his 100th Test at the MCG against South Africa on Boxing Day. Ponting, head coach at Delhi Capitals, had also said Warner missed a chance to retire on high in Tests and that for him to return to the XI ahead of the Ashes would be no less than climbing a mountain. However, knowing the fighter that David Warner is, he would take this challenge and probe himself on the bigger stage once again.