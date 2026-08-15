/PSG sign World Cup hero Ferran Torres from Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Spain’s World Cup-winning forward Ferran Torres from Barcelona on a contract that will run until 2031, the two clubs confirmed on Saturday (Aug 15). The transfer fee was not revealed, but media reports claimed PSG paid €50 million ($57.83 million) for the 26-year-old.

“I’m delighted to be beginning a new adventure ‌at such an ambitious club ‌as ⁠Paris St Germain,” Torres said in a statement.

“I’d like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, (PSG’s football advisor) Luis Campos and coach Luis ‌Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible.”

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Torres arrives in Paris after scoring the extra-time winner against Argentina in the World Cup final. He had an impressive season with Barcelona, scoring 21 goals and providing three assists in 49 appearances across all competitions as the Catalan club successfully defended their LaLiga title.

The forward joined Barcelona in 2022 following a short spell with Premier League club Manchester City.