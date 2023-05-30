Protesting Indian wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganges before fast unto death, tweets Bajrang Punia

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, on behalf of all protesting peers, has said in a statement on Twitter that all the wrestlers are going to put their medals in the holy river Ganges in the city of Haridwar at 6 PM India Standard Time on Tuesday, May 30.

The statement comes days after multiple First Information Report (FIR) were filed against them on the charges of rioting and obstructing the discharge of duty by public servants. The police dragged the protesting athletes forcefully when they tried to move towards the new building of the Indian parliament on its inauguration day on Sunday, May 28.

Punia, in his statement on twitter, said that there's no point of holding the onto the medals now as the politicians, who once took pride in their medals, have failed them. The grappler also said that he, along with other wrestlers, would sit on fast unto death at India Gate at national capital New Delhi after putting their medals in the river. Have a look at the tweet here: 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4LzKaVTYo4 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) May 30, 2023 × The protests by wrestlers including Olympic Bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik, Commonwealth medal winner Vinesh Phogat, and Olympic medal winner Punia, followed sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh by seven female wrestlers, including a minor, who complained against Singh and called for his arrest.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 following the allegations and demanded criminal action against Bhushan who has since been stripped of all administrative powers by the sports ministry.

As of late Sunday, the police had filed an FIR against the protesting wrestlers and others for rioting, unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants in their duty. Senior Delhi Police Officer Dependra Pathak after the detention had said that the wrestlers had been detained for “violating law and order.”

On Monday, Bajrang Punia also responded to a former IPS officer’s tweet who said that the protesters should be shot. “This IPS officer is talking about shooting us. Brother is standing in front, tell me where to come to get shot… I swear that I will not show my back, I will take your bullet on my chest,” said Punia, in response to the statement.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE