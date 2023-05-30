IPL 2023: RELIVE THE MOMENT - Ravindra Jadeja hits 10 off last 2 balls as CSK win fifth title

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ravindra Jadeja held his composure as he smacked two boundaries (one four and a six) off the last two balls of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final to take his team home.

Needing 13 off the last six balls, CSK could get only 3 off first four balls and needed 10 off last two. Jadeja then smacked a six off the second-last ball and then guided a low-full toss bowled onto his legs to fine leg to win the rain-marred thriller. Have a look at the shots again: 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!



Two shots of excellence and composure!



Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way 🙌#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/EbJPBGGGFu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023 × Earlier, CSK won the toss and decided to bowl first on a pitch which was under the cover for most of the previous day due incessant rain which also pushed the IPL final into the reserve day.

Nonetheless, Gujarat were once again given a flying start by their openers as they scored 64 in the powerplay. It was Ravindra Jadeja again to beat Shubman Gill in the first over after the powerplay as Dhoni completed a stunning stumping in just 0.1 seconds. Gill scored 39 runs off 20 balls before that and finished his season with 890 runs - the second most in the IPL history in a season behind Virat Kohli's 973 in 2016 for RCB.

Sai Sudharsan then scored a magnificent 47-ball 96 and Gill's opening partner Wriddhiman Saha scored 54 as GT finished on 214/4 in 20 overs. The rain, however, mean that CSK would need 171 runs in 15 overs to win.

The Chennai openers also started flamboyantly, adding 74 in 6.3 overs before Ruturaj Gaikwad got out on 26 (16 balls). Devon Conway was second to fall after hitting 25-ball 47 shortly after the first wicket. Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube then added 39 runs for the third wicket before Rahane fell on a team score of 117 after scoring a blistering 13-ball 27.

Ambati Rayudu, who was playing in his last IPL match, and MS Dhoni got out in the 15 over on consecutive balls with Dhoni going out for first-ball duck as CSK were left 22 runs to chase in last 2.1 overs. Dube's unbeaten 21-ball 32 and Jadeja's 15 off 6 then ensured a clinical finish for the Super Kings, who now have joint most number of IPL title - five - alongside Mumbai Indians.

