Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch PKL 2023 LIVE in India on mobile APP & TV

PKL 2023 Live Streaming: In India, the Pro Kabaddi League, launched in 2014, is the second most-watched sports league after the Indian Premier League (IPL). Influenced by the popularity of the Kabaddi tournament at the Asian Games in 2006, PKL follows the franchise-based business model.

The Pro Kabaddi League started with eight teams in 2014, but by 2019, there were twelve teams. Since then, six teams have lifted the winners trophy.

In the previous season of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2022, Pavan Kumar Sehrawat was the most expensive player, bought by the Tamil Thalaivas for ₹2.26 crore. In the finals, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan to become the second team after Patna Pirates to win the PKL more than once.

The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, starting Saturday (Dec 2) will follow the caravan format. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat once again emerged as the top player in the auction, bought by the Telugu Titans for ₹2.6 crore. Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants will clash in the inaugural match on Saturday.

Over 400 million people watched the Pro Kabaddi League during the inaugural season. PKL 2023 is a highly-anticipated tournament, as it will happen after a four-year hiatus. Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the live telecast of Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

Star Sports Network's TV channels have the right to telecast the tenth edition of Pro Kabaddi League live in India.

How to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023 live in India? Live APP

Disney+Hotstar mobile app and website will broadcast the live Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 start? Date

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 will commence on Saturday (Dec 02). The tournament will continue for two months and conclude on Wednesday (Feb 21).

When is the first match of the Pro Kabaddi League?

The opening encounter of the Pro Kabaddi League will be between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans on Saturday (Dec 02) at 08:00 am IST.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 take place? Venue

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 will happen across ten venues. Here's a list of the venues for Pro Kabaddi League 2023:

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi