Prithvi Shaw reacts after record knock in One Day Cup, says 'not thinking about Indian selection'

India’s Prithvi Shaw is once again in the news after he smashed a mammoth 244 runs in the ongoing One Day Cup in the UK. Shaw, playing for Northamptonshire in England’s domestic circuit, was at his fluent best on Wednesday, August 9, which has seen him grab the attention of the Indian selectors. However, the Mumbai player is not thinking of a call-up to the national team and wants to focus on the domestic competition.

Career bests deserve cuddles. 🥰



2⃣4⃣4⃣ - Prithvi Shaw's highest List A score

4️⃣/4️⃣9️⃣ - Rob Keogh's best List A bowling figures pic.twitter.com/CBYQ30pn94 — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) August 9, 2023 ×

Shaw not thinking of India call

"Definitely experience for sure. Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, but I just want to have a good time here, have a good time with the players over here and the support staff. Northamptonshire have given me this opportunity... they're really looking after me. I'm really enjoying it," Shaw said in the post-match.

The 244-run knock was evidence of Shaw’s quality which resulted in Northamptonshire beating Somerset by 87 runs. The left-hand batter has been out of favour recently for national team selection but has thrown his name in the hat for potential backup during the ODI World Cup and the Asia Cup.

"The sun was out, it was kind of like Indian weather today so it was really looking good. You know when an inside edge doesn't get me out, that means this day is for me. You have to be lucky sometimes, so I think this was a day for me. I didn't look back after that,” Shaw said.

Shaw runs riot in One Day Cup

Batting first, Shaw started with relative ease as he bulldozed opposition bowlers. His inning consisted of 28 fours and 11 massive sixes that saw him score 244 before he was scalped on the third ball of the final over of the innings. He scored at a strike rate of nearly 160, another key indicator of his dominance with the bat.

Headache for selectors?

The selectors' panel chaired by another former Mumbai player, Ajit Agarkar could have some reservations for Shaw after his blistering knock. Despite this knock, Shaw will be below the pecking order of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson while Shreyas Iyer is another one battling with injuries.

India’s team for the ODI World Cup is likely to be announced once the final medical reports of Rahul, Iyer, and Prasidh Krishna arrive in the last week of August or the first week of September.

