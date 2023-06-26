Princess Kate plays tennis with Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton took part in a friendly match against legendary tennis player Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Sunday. She paid a visit to the training location of the ball boys and girls for Wimbledon. Kate even managed to collect a point against the Swiss maestro during the doubles game. She played a passing shot to clinch the point. “I think it was on the line, amazing,” Federer was heard saying in a video shared by the Wimbledon organisers. The official Instagram handle of Wimbledon also posted multiple photos in which both Federer and Kate can be seen featuring in the doubles game. “The Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls play a pivotal role in The Championships. We went to visit them on a day’s training with Roger Federer,” the caption read.

Interaction with ball boys and girls

During their visit, Kate Middleton and Roger Federer also interacted with the ball boys and ball girls at the Wimbledon. A ball girl named Mollie can be seen in the video showing Kate how to stand on the sidelines of the court. She also taught the Princess of Wales how to pass the tennis ball to a player with a straight arm.

Huge appreciation

Kate Middleton and Roger Federer also interacted with the coaches and trainers with the teenagers at Wimbledon’s facility. Wimbledon Tournament Director Jamie Baker also showed them how hard training the ball boys and ball girls go through. Kate, the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, hailed the training of the teenagers and credited them for the successful organization of the tournament. “To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon. Yeah, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” she said.