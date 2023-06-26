NZ captain Kane Williamson opens up on knee injury, chances of featuring in ODI World Cup

During the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, Kane Williamson injured himself while fielding for defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), in their home game versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Such was the seriousness of the injury that he was ruled out of the entire edition and, since then, questions have been raised about Williamson's participation in the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Recently, Williamson opened up on his right knee injury and didn't rule himself out of the ODI WC. The New Zealand white-ball skipper ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in match one of IPL 2023 and underwent a surgery in New Zealand as he is now in the early stages of rehabilitation. 'I'm making progress, but I'm not putting a timeline on anything' "I'm just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment," Williamson was quoted as saying by India Today.

"I'm making progress, but I'm not putting a timeline on anything. I haven't had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead it can probably become a little bit daunting.

"Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won't be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate," he added.

Williamson was a vital cog in New Zealand's journey in the last two editions of the ODI World Cup, where they ended as runners-up. He returned with 578 runs in the previous World Cup, including two fifties and an equal number of hundreds (also winning the Player-of-the-Series award), and led the side to the final where they lost to England in the Super Over (on boundary count).