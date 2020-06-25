Premier League: Venue for Manchester City vs Liverpool announced

The venue for the match between Manchester City and Liverpool on July 2 has been confirmed by the Manchester City Council and the much-awaited showdown will take place at the Etihad Stadium. This was the only Premier League game to have not confirmed to be held at the original home venue following the UK’s football policing statement in May that six fixtures may need to be played at neutral venues.

However, following a meeting of Manchester City Council’s safety advisory group on Thursday, the Etihad Stadium was given the nod for the match between the Blues and inevitable Premier League champions Liverpool.

"The Council's Safety Advisory Group (SAG) for the Etihad Stadium met this morning (Thursday, June 25) to review the upcoming fixture between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC," Manchester City Council confirmed in a statement.

"Following the most recent round of Premier League fixtures which have all taken place behind closed doors, the SAG has signalled it has no objections to the above fixture taking place at the Etihad Stadium as planned at 8.15 pm, Thursday, July 2. As with all other Premier League matches this fixture will take place behind closed doors, with no fans present."

The matches which were to be held at neutral venues, in the initial list of fixtures, had Merseyside derby, Man City’s home game against Newcastle, Manchester United’s game against Sheffield United and Newcastle vs Liverpool on July 26 and the match between Liverpool and Man City in which the Reds can clinch the title.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had earlier hoped that the encounter would be played at the Etihad Stadium due to logistical easiness.

"I would prefer [that] it is in Manchester," Klopp said. "Otherwise it would be really difficult to organise. I don't exactly know how that would be but, [because] it will not be in Liverpool, it means we have to go somewhere where we [both clubs] need a hotel probably.

"We don't know how it would be organised. That is an issue but apart from that, we play where people send us to."

Meanwhile, Liverpool could win the title if Man City lose their game against Chelsea on Thursday.

