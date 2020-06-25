Leeds United remove Osama bin Laden cut out from stands after howler

There was a massive uproar on social media when a cardboard cut of former al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was spotted in the stands at Elland Road as the image went viral on Twitter. With matches being played behind closed doors as efforts continue to curb the spread of COVID-19, many clubs have used cardboard cuts of fans to fill out the empty seats.

After the photograph of bin Laden went viral, Leeds took quick action and have now removed the cardboard cutout of the former al Qaeda leader.

Leeds have said that they will “ensure there are no more offensive images” in the stands before Saturday’s game against Fulham.

Some weird cardboard cuts have been spotted all across the world matches with Australian media recently reporting, earlier this month, that a cutout of British serial killer Harold Shipman was spotted in the stands in a match between Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights in the National Rugby League game.

While artificial crowd sound has taken over the natural chants by fans in the stadiums, cardboard cuts and fans joining in via video-conference have become a new norm in the world of sports.

across sports have already said that feeling in front of empty stands doesn’t give the usual kick during matches but most of them are of the view that it should be continued unless it is safe to welcome the fans back in the stadiums.