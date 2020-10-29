Premier League: Old Trafford capable of safely hosting 23,500 fans, say Manchester United

At a time when some of the countries in Europe are again heading towards a lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases, Premier League clubs are pushing to allow a limited number of fans inside the stadium. Manchester United have said that they can safely host 23,500 fans at Old Trafford while maintaining social distancing measures in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The club officials have confirmed that they have worked hard to follow all the government guidelines to ensure the safety of the fans.

“We spent around two months working with the government guidelines to... make sure we can have around 23,500 people in this stadium safely social distancing,” United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche told Sky Sports.

“It’s quite bemusing to understand why people can gather in other settings such as on an aeroplane or a restaurant, or even in a cinema to watch football, when we know we’ve got the plans and the process is ready to deliver a matchday here safely.”

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward urged the government to allow fans back into the stadium as he expressed frustration with inconsistencies in government’s approach.

Now crowd has been allowed inside the stadium since the Premier League resumed in June after a three-month break due to the pandemic. Manchester United last hosted fans at Old Trafford during their 2-0 win over Manchester City in March.

The UK government had earlier hoped to allow limited crowds back into stadiums from October. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson shelved those plans last month after surge in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Manchester United defeated RB Leipzig 4-0 as Marcus Rashford scored a sensational hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20.

