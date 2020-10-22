Premier League: Carlo Ancelotti defends Jordan Pickford over Van Dijk tackle row

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday defended goalkeeper Jordan Pickford over a reckless tackle that left Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk with a serious injury as he said that suggesting it was pre-meditated tackle was “not fair”.

The England international has been central to widespread criticism, mostly from Liverpool fans, after his challenge in last week’s Merseyside derby, which left the Dutch centre-back with knee ligament damage.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said that the goalkeeper was “stupid” and made the challenge without any concern for his opponent’s welfare.

However, Ancelotti has dismissed the tack while saying that everyone at Everton is sorry about Van Dijk’s injury, which will keep him out for several months.

"To be clear, we are really sorry for the injury of Virgil van Dijk. Every one of us hopes he can recover soon and well," he told Everton TV.

"There was this contact with Jordan Pickford. It was mistimed contact but the fact the Premier League is so fast, it is not so difficult to arrive a little bit later."

The Everton boss said his goalkeeper's intention had been to win the ball, not to hurt Van Dijk.

"To say it was pre-meditated and this and that, in my opinion, is too much," he said. "Virgil van Dijk knows this. This is football and unfortunately, you can be injured.

"Jordan is really sad, really disappointed (Van Dijk is injured) but to say it was pre-meditated, it was stupid, is not fair.

"It was a strong contact, maybe mistimed, but sometimes in football, it can happen."

Ancelotti further revealed that James Rodriguez and Seamus Coleman will miss Sunday’s visit to Southampton due to injury.