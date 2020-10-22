Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 yet again, could miss face-off with Lionel Messi

Portuguese megastar Cristiano Ronaldo has once again tested positive for COVID-19 and is now set to miss Juventus’ UEFA Champions League against Barcelona next week while denying the footballing world with a grand reunion with Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo first tested positive for COVID-19 just days after playing for Portugal against Spain and France instilling the Juventus faithful with fear that the star forward would miss the club’s UCL encounter against Barcelona – which seems to have come true.

The 35-year-old has tested positive for coronavirus again, as per Spanish outlet Marca while a report in Correio da Manha claims that Ronaldo’s test gave a very low viral load despite the Portuguese testing positive. Juventus haven’t given up on Ronaldo’s return for their match against Barcelona.

Juventus are now set to ask UEFA for permission to test Ronaldo 48 hours before their encounter against Barcelona on October 28 with the final call lying with the European body. UEFA protocols say that a player must test negative at least one week before a match to be eligible for selection.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who has shaved his head, has been seen training in his house as per Instagram activities while flexing his finely crafted physique.

Ronaldo and Messi, who ruled the last decade, have not faced each other in the UEFA Champions League since the semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona on 2011-12 season.

