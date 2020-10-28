After Van Dijk, Liverpool's Fabinho to spend time on sidelines after a hamstring injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed another injury blow as Fabinho joins Virgil Van Dijk on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury on Tuesday during UEFA Champions League match against Midtjylland.

Klopp, after the match, said that Fabinho told him he could carry on with the game but without sprinting and hence, the Liverpool managed decided to substitute him. With Van Dijk, Fabinho and Joel Matip injured, Klopp will now look towards his young guns.

“It’s exactly the last thing we needed,” said Klopp, after Fabinho limped off in the first-half of the 2-0 win.

“I know he felt a hamstring, and that’s not good. He said he could have played on but no sprints, which doesn’t help. We will see, we will know more after a scan but clearly it isn’t good,” he added.

Rhye Williams, 19, is an option for Klopp to partner Joe Gomez in the heart of the defense.

“Rhys Williams he’s only 19-years old and I think he’s played more Champions League games than Premier League games - that’s rare. We’re doing really well but its a shock for a team because now we have to sort that injury,” added Klopp.

Klopp further accepted that Liverpool are going through a tricky time and need to stick together and fight harder.

“It was a tough night. It’s a bit like in a marriage, there are good and bad times. It’s not a bad time but it’s a tricky time. 100% we have to stick together and fight harder and that’s what the boys did tonight,” he said.

The injury is likely to rule Fabinho out of Brazil’s November World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

