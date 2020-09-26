Premier League: Kepa dropped as Caballero starts in goal for Chelsea

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped by the Blues in the Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. The error-prone goalkeeper was replaced by Argentina's Willy Caballero.

Kepa's future in Chelsea is in doubt after Lampard signed Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes earlier this week.

Mendy was not available to feature against West Brom, so Lampard opted to pick Argentine veteran Caballero.

Kepa's costly mistakes against Brighton and Liverpool helped them score against Chelsea. Kepa, who became the world's most expensive keeper when he joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for £72 million ($91 million) in 2018, could leave Blues on loan before the transfer window closes in October.

Thiago Silva was named the captain as Chelsea captain on his first Premier League start following his close-season move from Paris Saint-Germain.