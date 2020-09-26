'I have no doubts about Lionel Messi', says Barca coach Ronald Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman on Sunday said that he has no concerns about Lionel Messi after he lashed out at the club over Luis Suarez's departure.

According to Koeman, it was not solely his decision to let Suarez join Atletico Madrid, with the Dutchman insisting he is not the "bad guy in the movie".

On Friday, Lionel Messi criticized Barcelona for the way Suarez was "removed" from the club. He said: "You did not deserve for them to throw you out like they did. But the truth is that at this stage nothing surprises me anymore."

Koeman said in a press conference on Saturday he was not worried about Messi, despite his captain's latest show of frustration.

"It is normal for a player to be a bit sad when a friend of theirs leaves after the years that they have had together, it is part of football," said Koeman.

"But the most important thing for me is how he has been. In training and in games, I think Leo has been an example for everyone, in his commitment to the club and to the team. I have no doubts about Leo in this regard."

Barcelona will face Villarreal on Sunday at Camp Nou, and Messi is expected to start as the skipper.

Koeman was reported to have held a direct and short telephone conversation with Suarez about his future, but Barca's new coach claims the decision was not only his.

"At first it was like I was the bad guy in the movie," said Koeman. "It's not like that because from the first day or after my call with Luis I showed respect for the player and the person he is.

"He trained to the maximum from the first day, and I always told him it could be difficult for him to play but if he stayed he would be one of the squad and could work like the others.

"That's what I told the club too, but these are decisions made by the club. Before signing the contract the club was thinking about changing things, and I have tried to support those decisions.

"But it was not only my decision as a manager, they are decisions of the club as well."

Suarez becomes the fourth player after Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo and Arturo Vidal to bid goodbye to the Catalan club.

(Inputs from AFP)