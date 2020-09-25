'You deserved a farewell': Lionel Messi blasts on Barcelona over Luis Suarez's departure

Luis Suarez's exit has marked an era of 'MSN' (Messi, Suarez, Neymar) in Barcelona. In a goodbye post, Lionel Messi lashed out at the club for the way Suarez had to exit the club.

Leo Messi took to Instagram and vented out his anger on Barcelona.

The caption was written in Spanish, but here's the translation:

“I had already begun to imagine it but today I went into the dressing room and it truly dawned on me. It’s going to be so difficult to not continue to share every day with you both on the pitches and away from them.

“We’re going to miss you so much. We spent many years together, many mates, many lunches and many dinners. So many things we will never forget, all the time we spent together.

“It will be strange to see you in another shirt and much more to come up against you on the pitch. You deserved a farewell that fit with who you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club. Someone who achieved great things for the team and on an individual level.

“You did not deserve for them to throw you out like they did. But the truth is that at this stage nothing surprises me anymore.”

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez bid adieu to the Catalan club and has sealed a deal with Athletico Madrid after he was told he’s not in Ronald Koeman’s plans for the future.

He had to terminate his contract to move to Madrid.