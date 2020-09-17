Bundesliga: Top five new signings to watchout for!

Here are the five new signings to look out for this season:

The 2020/21 Bundesliga season kicks off on Friday when holders Bayern Munich launch their quest for a ninth straight league title at home to Schalke.

LEROY SANE (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich paid Manchester City 45 million euros ($53 million) to bring Sane back to the Bundesliga and the Germany winger hopes to make his debut on Friday at home to Schalke 04, where he started his career.

There is much pressure on the 24-year-old to show the star quality Bayern demand and realise his potential.

Sane has a habit of occasionally drifting out of games and Bayern coach Hansi Flick has already challenged him to work on his defence.

"I have big goals with FC Bayern - and I want to show that people can completely rely on me," said Sane.

(Photograph:AFP)