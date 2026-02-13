Premier League: Igor Tudor agrees deal to become Tottenham interim head coach - Report

Tottenham Hotspur are all set to appoint Croatian football manager Igor Tudor as their interim boss as the club fights relegation in the Premier League. The report on Friday (Feb 13) suggests Spurs will link up soon with the 47-year-old gaffer as they look to avoid an unexpected drop. The developments come just 48 hours after Spurs sacked head coach Thomas Frank, who was sacked after a poor string of results in the Premier League.

Tudor set to take Spurs job

As reported by several media organisations in the United Kingdom, including Sky Sports and BBC, Spurs will appoint the Croatian on an interim basis. The club’s long-term plan remains to appoint a new head coach in the summer and stay in the Premier League. The club has endured a tough home form in the Premier League, having won only one match at home since the opening day of the Premier League season.

Spurs have been victims of a long injury list as they are set to miss at least 14 key players in the coming weeks, with Wilson Odobert joining the list after his injury against Newcastle United. Spurs also have long-term absentees, including Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and others.

Who is Igor Tudor?

Tudor, who was most recently in charge of Italian side Juventus, has engineered a reputation as an interim coach and helped sides save their season. During his tenure as manager, he has managed Olympique de Marseille, Lazio, Udinese and others. During his playing days, he represented Juventus and Hajduk Split, with his most notable spell coming with the former. He was a Serie A winner on two occasions with Juventus and was runner-up in the Champions League with the Old Lady in 2003.

Tudor was also part of the Croatia side that famously finished third in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.