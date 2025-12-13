/Yearender: From Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Tottenham Hotspur, 5 Teams that ended their title droughts in 2025

From Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Tottenham Hotspur here is a look at five teams that ended their title droughts in 2025. The illustrious list also features the likes of Crystal Palace, South Africa and Paris Saint-Germain.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally laid their long-standing IPL title drought to rest in 2025, clinching their maiden championship in a season that will be remembered as a defining moment in the franchise’s history. After years of near-misses, heartbreaks, and playoff disappointments, RCB put together a complete campaign marked by consistency, resilience, and big-match temperament.
Tottenham Hotspur finally brought an end to one of football’s longest and most painful trophy droughts in 2025 by lifting their first European title in 41 years, a moment that resonated deeply with players, staff, and supporters alike. Having last tasted continental success in 1984, Spurs had endured decades of near-misses and rebuilding phases, often coming close without crossing the final hurdle.
Crystal Palace scripted history in 2025 by winning their maiden FA Cup title, ending a long wait for major silverware and marking the greatest achievement in the club’s history. After falling short in previous finals and spending decades as a resilient but often overlooked Premier League side, Palace finally seized their moment on English football’s grandest domestic cup stage.
South Africa ended one of international cricket’s most enduring title droughts in 2025 by winning their maiden World Test Championship, finally shedding the long-standing “chokers” tag that had followed them for decades. Despite producing world-class players and dominant Test sides across eras, major ICC silverware had repeatedly eluded the Proteas in the longest format.
Paris Saint-Germain finally conquered Europe in 2025 by winning their maiden UEFA Champions League title, ending years of frustration and near-misses on the continent’s biggest stage. Despite domestic dominance and heavy investment over the past decade, the elusive Champions League trophy had remained out of reach for the Parisian giants, often slipping away at critical moments.