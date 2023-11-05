Premier League: Arsenal blast PGMOL for referring controversy in Newcastle game

Arsenal have blasted the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and backed manager Mikel Arteta on Sunday (Nov 5) after their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League. The contest played at St. James’ Park saw referee Stuart Atwell award a controversial goal which sparked anger for the Gunners manager. The goal would later condemn Arsenal to their first defeat of the Premier League campaign, leaving Tottenham Hotspur as the only side unbeaten in the league. Club statement — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 5, 2023 × What was the incident?

In the 64th minute of the match between the two teams, Newcastle were awarded the only goal by the match officials. The VAR had a lengthy look at the incident for three main reasons - whether the ball went out of play, a potential foul by Joelinton in the build-up, and an offside on Anthony Gordon. However, upon several checks, the on-field referee and the VAR agreed to award the goal, leaving Arteta furious in the post-match interview.

To support the manager the club released a statement, backing him with full velocity and questioning the standards of refereeing in the league.

"Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening," the statement read.

"We'd also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James' Park.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches, and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on the action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations, and apologies.

"We support the ongoing efforts of chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands,” the statement further added.

The match also had other controversial decisions that could have seen both sides reduced to 10 men. Kai Havertz was fortunate to have avoided a red card for a reckless lunge on Sean Longstaff before Bruno Guimaraes could have been given his marching orders for an off-the-ball forearm on Jorginho.