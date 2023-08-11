Premier League: Ange Postecoglou ready for life after Harry Kane, insists that Tottenham are ready to move on

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has insisted that he is ready to move on from the Harry Kane transfer saga after the club agreed a $100 million deal with Bayern Munich on Thursday, August 10. The Spurs manager though is not looking back at the picture and is insisting his team move on as they prepare for the new Premier League season. It is reported that Harry will land in Munich on Friday for medicals before he puts pen to paper for the proposed deal.

Ready for Post-Kane life

“I don’t have a blow by blow account of the whole thing but I understand it has progressed to where it will happen. That’s all the information I have at the moment. It looks like we’ll move forward without Harry,” Postecoglou said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“I don’t have feelings either way about needing anything. From my perspective it’s about understanding where were are at. I understand the deal is imminent.”

The move will see the end of an era at Spurs as Harry leaves with the legendary status of being the club’s top scorer. He is also the second-top scorer in the history of the Premier League with only Alan Shearer scoring more goals than the England captain.

“We’ve been planning for this, it’s fair to say, for a while. It doesn’t take too much investigative work to realise this was going to happen. A lot of our business so far has been with this in mind. It doesn’t change my plans dramatically.”

What next?

Spurs will now look to bolster their ranks quickly as they focus on the transfer market with three weeks to go. It will be hard for Spurs to find a striker of Kane’s quality as he ended up scoring 30 Premier League goals despite them finishing eighth. While no particular name is in the running to replace Kane, Spurs will be expected to go with a wait-and-watch stance to avoid spending wrongly.

The North London club will start their season against fellow London rivals Brentford on Sunday, with manager Postecoglou making his official debut.

