Post pictures, not confidential information: BCCI schools players after Kohli reveals Yo-Yo score on Instagram

A day after the star Indian batter Virat Kohli posted an Instagram story revealing his Yo-Yo test score during the ongoing conditioning camp in Alur, Bengaluru, the BCCI officials immediately reacted to this, schooling players on what to post on social media and what not to. While they don’t have issues with players posting their pictures any time they like, the BCCI has asked them not to share confidential information as it is a breach of contract clause.

On Thursday, during day one of the six-day camp in Bengaluru, where the World Cup-bound players have assembled, preparing for the packed winter, Virat, among other seniors, underwent a mandatory Yo-Yo test, wherein the former captain attained the number of 17.2.

He posted a story on his Instagram handle, saying,

“The happiness of finishing the Yo-Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 don.”

It, however, didn’t go down well with the Indian Cricket Board, who looked at this as a breach of contract clause.

As reported in the Indian Express, the board officials have verbally asked players to take note of dos and don’ts of posting stuff on social media. A BCCI official close to the information told the media outlet,

“Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training, but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause,” he said.

ALSO READ: How just one good outing and focus on recovery helped Shreyas Iyer return to Indian Team for Asia Cup 2023

Meanwhile, those players, mainly all seniors, who didn’t travel to Ireland for the bilateral series, were asked to undergo full body check-ups. The list of players included Virat, Captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, alongside seamers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Per the latest reports, Captain Rohit Sharma has cleared the Yo-Yo Test.

Indian players get ready for showdown time

The Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will get underway on August 30, with the marquee clash between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan slated for September 2 in Pallekele.

Following the Asia Cup that ends with the final on September 17, India will host Australia for three ODIs starting September 22 in Mohali. The World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5, with India facing Australia in the opener on October 8 in Bengaluru.

The big match against Pakistan got rescheduled and will now be played on October 14, instead of October 15, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.