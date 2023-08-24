How just one good outing and focus on recovery helped Shreyas Iyer return to Indian Team for Asia Cup 2023

Shreyas Iyer’s much-anticipated return to the Indian ODI setup blossomed the side’s chances of going for the World Cup glory. Perhaps India’s best batter in this format the past year, Iyer was away from cricket since March this year owing to a back injury requiring surgery. Upon undergoing knife and following rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Iyer convinced the selectors that he was fully fit and raring to return to where he rightly belonged.

Although fitness parameters are as important as form, Iyer’s swashbuckling 199 at the NCA game the past week sealed his comeback into the Indian Team ahead of the Asia Cup squad announcement. Getting exact information on Iyer and KL Rahul’s fitness status was the reason behind the delayed squad announcement.

While Rahul was declared fit earlier, questions around Iyer’s form raised concern for Team India. Things changed at the right time for Iyer, as he notched a brilliant 199 in the practice game and even fielded for 50 overs, which convinced the selectors to give him the go-ahead.

"He smashed the bowlers at the National Cricket Academy, scoring 199 in a practice tie. To provide the selectors with more evidence of his fitness, he then fielded for the entire 50 overs of that match, which was held at the Just Cricket Academy in Bangalore 3-4 days back," a reliable source in the BCCI said, as quoted by TOI.

Following Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna’s return to the side for the Ireland series, the next question was when the batting pair of Rahul and Iyer be declared fit.

While the talk was all about Rahul, given he comes as a keeper-batter in the team, clicking two boxes, officials remained mum on Iyer’s injury status.

"For the past two months, he has been stationed at the NCA in Bangalore, focusing on his recovery. It's all come together nicely for him," the source said.

Players arrive in Alur for conditioning camp

Asia Cup and World Cup-bound players have arrived in Alur, Bengaluru, for a six-day conditioning camp on Thursday. With a focus on fitness-related exercises and indoor programmes, the staff at the camp is keen on preparing the side for the two multi-team events.

Following preparing for the two tournaments, Team India will fly to Colombo for the Asia Cup 2023 starting August 30.

The Indian Team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in its first match on September 2 in Pallekele.