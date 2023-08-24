Gautam Gambhir vouches for T10 format, says it has its challenges but is entertaining too

One of the biggest match-winners in cricket, Gautam Gambhir, has backed the growth of the T10 format and what it brings to the table. A two-time World Cup winner with India (T20 in 2007 and 50-over in 2011), Gambhir feels this newest addition to the list is challenging for both batters and bowlers but is exciting.

The left-hander batter is now playing for New Jersey Triton's in the maiden edition of the US Masters T10 tournament in Florida, USA, after having found success at all formats at the international level.

A former Kolkata Knight Riders captain in the IPL and a two-time winner with the same franchise, Gambhir feels this format brings excitement and has it in it to attract more fans towards this game in the USA.

Speaking to the media recently, Gambhir heaped praises on the T10 format, saying,

“The T10 format is a really good one and quite challenging as well. It is a very exciting format, and hopefully, this tournament will help bring in more fans for the sport in the USA,” Gambhir said, as quoted by News18.

Gambhir said, like every other format, T10 also has its challenges but also brings more opportunities for both batters and bowlers to get more creative and better at what they do.

“I think the shorter the format, you’ve got more opportunity, especially with the bowlers because you know the batter is going to look to hit you every ball. So, there will always be an opportunity. But for the batters obviously going to be difficult because it’s about going out there and hitting it from ball one. So, which is sometimes not easy,” Gambhir explains.

T10 is for the upcoming teams

With the rise of franchise-based T20 cricket leagues and the emergence of the T10 format in some parts of the world, Gambhir feels the associate nations are playing too much of this format, which will benefit them in the long run.

“A lot of the associate nations do play a lot of white ball cricket, so obviously it will help them develop new shots as batters, which has happened a bit in T20, but you might get to see more of it in the T10,” he added.

Meanwhile, under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, New Jersey Triton's is sitting in a comfortable position to make it to the next round of the tournament.

Though GG is yet to fire with the bat, his team has won two out of four matches and is placed third on the points table.