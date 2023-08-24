Focus on KL Rahul’s progress as Indian players arrive in Alur for conditioning camp for Asia Cup, CWC’23

The Indian players are arriving in Alur, Bengaluru, for a six-day conditioning camp, as the focus remains on returning KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Though the World Cup-bound players have joined the camp, three out of the 18-man squad for Asia Cup (Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson and Prasidh Krishna) will join the team by Thursday night, as they are travelling from Dublin, Ireland.

While the onus would remain on the fitness parameters for all the players, mainly for those who returned from the Caribbean tour earlier, the camp will work towards the team bonding exercise before all the focus shifts on the preparation for the Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup.

The players will undergo fitness assessments and a few indoor sessions on Thursday. From the next day onwards, all the players will be divided into batches for the outdoor conditioning and skill-based programmes.

Per the latest reports, the senior players of the Indian Cricket Team were given strict fitness regimes and diet plans. The coaching staff is said to remain mindful of players' workloads, especially the ones returning from injury – Rahul, Iyer, Bumrah and Krishna.

All eyes will be on the makeshift keeper-batter KL Rahul, who got picked for the six-team tournament in Pakistan and Sri Lanka starting next week.

While he is deemed conditionally fit, his on-field partner, Shreyas Iyer, is declared fully 100% ready and raring to go.

Though Rahul recovered from the thigh injury he suffered during the IPL game on May 1, he is said to have suffered another niggle that puts his participation in at least the first two games of the Asia Cup in limbo. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar also confirmed the same during the squad announcement on Monday.

Meanwhile, per a word received from the NCA officials, also reported by ESPNcricinfo, the staff there is happy with Rahul’s progress but remains careful of his wicketkeeping duties, as the India star complained of soreness after playing in one of the matches organised by the NCA past week.

The team is to leave for Asia Cup on August 30

The Indian Cricket Team will fly to Colombo for the Asia Cup on August 30. India will play its first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele. India, if qualify for the finals, will play a maximum of six games.

Also, following the Asia Cup, which ends on September 17, India will host Australia for three ODIs starting September 22.

The World Cup 2023 begins on October 5, while India will face Australia on October 8 in Bengaluru.