'Rohit, Kohli capable of big knocks': Ex-Pak captain warns for Babar & Co. ahead of Asia Cup and CWC '23

Pakistan cricket team are riding high on their massive win over Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series opener, where they won the first game by 142 runs. Babar Azam-led Men in Green are taking the ongoing ODIs versus the Afghans as an ideal platform to test themselves ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup -- which commences on August 30 -- and the continental tournament will be followed by the ODI World Cup in India, starting on October 05. Many former cricketers believe Babar & Co. are one of the strong contenders for both the upcoming multi-nation events

Ahead of Pakistan's run in the Asia Cup and CWC '23, former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has backed his national side but also issued a warning, pointing out a glaring issue in their line-up.

"Pakistan have a great chance (in the World Cup). They have a very potent fast bowling unit. However, it gets neutralised on turning pitches. When it comes to batting, the performances of Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and Babar Azam have been very good. Then there are Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz. These guys seem to be automatic choices for Pakistan," Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

The former Pakistani cricketer further took a dig at India but feels Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can give an edge to their team over Pakistan. "When you look at India or the other teams, they are struggling. India are struggling with their middle order. I believe Pakistan have a wonderful chance, and they should win the tournament by giving others a tough fight," Latif opined.

'Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are capable of playing big knocks'

He added, "Out batters are a bit slow during the powerplay, and we don't have power hitters for the death overs. While we are very good with the ball in powerplay, the main issue is the phase between the 11th and the 40th over. Our spinners haven't been able to take wickets in that period, be it Shadab Khan or Mohammad Nawaz. India, on the other hand, are very strong in the middle overs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are capable of playing big knocks, and they play at a better strike rate than our top-order batters, which gives India an advantage."

At present, Pakistan are playing Afghanistan in the second and penultimate ODI, in the series being held in Sri Lanka, on Thursday (August 24) at Hambantota. They are the second-ranked ODI side at present and have a chance to create history by winning the Asia Cup as well as the ODI WC in India. They kick off their Asia Cup campaign on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan and will lock horns with Rohit-led India on September 02 in Pallekele as the tournament will be jointly held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

In the 50-over World Cup, Babar & Co. commence their campaign on October 06 when they face the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE