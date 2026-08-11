/Pondicherry U-19 coach Venkataraman faces FIR in alleged attack on players

Pondicherry U-19 coach S Venkatraman is facing a FIR in an alleged scuffle with players which took place eight months ago. The case involved three players from Pondicherry Jayasundaram Karthikeyan (32), A Aravinddaraj (30) and S Santhosh Kumaran (28), who were accused of beating Venkataraman on December 8, 2025, at the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) complex. An FIR was filed against the players by the coach and now a FIR has been filed against the coach himself after the order of a Judicial Magistrate in Pondicherry.

What is the whole case between Pondicherry coach and players?

Venkatraman had alleged that the players had assaulted him, "insisting that I was the reason for their non-selection in the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) squad." The police had filed an FIR on players but not action was taken on Karthikeyan's complaint against the coach on the same day of the incident.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The player had alleged in the complaint that Venkatraman, a former CAP joint-secretary, was the reason of escalation of tensions on the day of the incident.

"Venkatraman abused them and picked up a bat and attacked them. We committed no deliberate assault. The players sustained injuries and underwent a medical examination at a primary health centre," Karthikeyan’s advocate, M Sabari Selvam, told The Indian Express.

"We filed a complaint with the Sedarapet SHO and SP (North) on the same day of the attack. The police only acted on the complaint they later received from Venkatraman."

Karthikeyan approached a petition with the Judicial Magistrate-IV of Pondicherry after the police failed to act on his complaint.

"The court direction was pronounced last month, and an FIR was registered against Venkatraman by the Sedarapet police last week. We have also lodged a formal complaint to the BCCI and the CAP, requesting an enquiry and immediate suspension of Venkatraman," the advocate said.