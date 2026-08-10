/Hardik Pandya IPL Trade Deal: KKR interested, CSK await new coach as MI hold firm

Hardik Pandya IPL trade talks are back in the headlines. While the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain is reportedly close to joining a new franchise ahead of IPL 2027, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leading the race, MI's unwillingness to trade him has also surfaced on social media. Though those interested, including the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants, have their reservations, like his trade price and ambitions, CSK await the signing of a new head coach before progressing with Pandya’s trade deal.



Pandya’s trade continues to hold the keys for all potential teams vying for his services from next season onwards. While the Mumbai Indians have neither denied nor accepted talks with any franchise regarding Pandya’s possible switch, the abovementioned teams are busy ironing out their plans before pulling the trigger.

So which team is facing what problem?

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Pandya’s growing stature as the league’s best all-rounder and his ambitions of captaining the IPL franchise make him the best candidate to join KKR, who are also in need of a new skipper following Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement. However, the issue they are facing is what Mumbai has asked for in return – a marquee batter and a bowler or Cameron Green in exchange for Pandya. While KKR could still line up a batter and a bowler for Pandya’s switch, letting go of Green is not on their radar.

For CSK, who earlier traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals, the absence of a head coach keeps them out of the equation for now. Per a Cricbuzz report, Brendon McCullum could be considered as Stephen Fleming's replacement at CSK, having already plied his trade for the franchise as a player. Ironically, it was Fleming who replaced him as England’s new Test head coach. McCullum, however, remains in charge as their head coach in ODIs and T20Is.



While teams like LSG and RR were also reportedly interested in signing Pandya as their marquee player, nothing concrete has formalised beyond the speculation stage. Another IPL team that could make this Pandya trade deal a reality was Delhi Capitals, who could swap their captain, Axar Patel – a kind of player that Mumbai needs more to solve their lower-order and spin-bowling all-rounder conundrum. That, however, is also highly unlikely.

