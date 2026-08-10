/Back-to-back IPL winner Kumar ready for India comeback but says it is 'the selectors’ call'

India's pace stocks have taken a hit in the recent times with injuries to bowlers including spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. With Mohammed Shami not being picked, India now rely on the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, and others. The ODI World Cup 2027 is the next big ICC event and the calls for veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar's comeback have been growing steadily. Kumar, once the most prominent swing bowlers of India, last played for the country in 2022. His performance in the IPL 2025 (17 wickets) and 2026 (purple cap 28 wickets), which he won with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have brought the focus back on him.

Bhuvi 'ready' to play if recalled in Indian side

"Why would I say no if I get a call? Absolutely ready," he said on the sidelines of UPT20 event. "Honestly, I cannot say exactly how ready I am. My job is to play cricket and that is why I have come here to play in the UP T20 league. I didn’t come here with the intention of moving to another place or reaching another level. We play IPL knowing we have to perform and win matches for the team, but I didn’t come here to the UP T20 league hoping to get picked elsewhere or because someone said something. How prepared I am is not for me to decide; the rest is the selectors’ call."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bhuvi's numbers for India

Kumar has represented India in 21 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 87 T20I, taking 63, 141, and 90 wickets respectively. He last played a Test in 2018 against South Africa in Johannesberg. The last ODI also came against South Africa, in January 2022, at Paarl while the last T20I came later in the same year in November against New Zealand at Napier.