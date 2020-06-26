Police criticise Liverpool fans after Premier League street party

Merseyside Police has slammed Liverpool fans for pouring into the streets around Anfield to celebrate their Premier League victory while urging them to “do the right thing” by staying inside their homes and celebrate with their family and close ones amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ecstatic supporters flocked to the Anfield after Chelsea defeated Manchester City in London, sealing Liverpool’s triumph in the league and put an end to their 30-year wait for the achievement.

Assistant chief constable Rob Carden said that Merseyside was “disproportionately affected” by the COVID-19 outbreak but it was the responsibility of the people to curb the spread.

There have been earlier claims that the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid on March 11 played a role in the spread of the virus.

IN PICS | Smoke, flare and no social distancing: Liverpool fans turn the city red after winning Premier League 2019-20

"The overwhelming majority of fans have recognised the fact that now is not the time to gather together to celebrate, and chose to mark the event safely," he said. "They are a credit to this city.

"Unfortunately, as we have seen throughout the lockdown period, not everyone adhered to the regulations in place. Although the vast majority of celebrations were good-natured, a large number of people chose to gather outside the stadium."

Thousands of fans with flares and smoke gathered at the Anfield within an hour of the Man City result which resulted in criticism over social media. Many were seen hugging with no social distancing measures in place despite repetitive pleas by manager Jurgen Klopp to not congregate.

ALSO READ: 'We will not stop': Jurgen Klopp fires warning to clubs after ending 30-year wait for Premier League

However, police officers made no attempts to disperse the crowd.

Liverpool City Council told fans to "have a great party" but maintain social distancing as they celebrated and Carden urged them to mark the occasion safely.

"In the days ahead, we urge supporters to do the right thing and celebrate safely with members of your household and in your social bubble," he said.

"By doing this you keep yourself, your family, friends and neighbours safe."