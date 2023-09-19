Playing World Cup still on Deepak Chahar’s wish list as seamer gets ready for India comeback

A master of swing bowling, Indian seamer Deepak Chahar is ready for a national comeback after recovering from hamstring and back injuries. The right-hand pacer last appeared for India in December 2022 and has been marred by multiple injuries ever since. Even during the IPL 2023, he missed as many as six games for Chennai Super Kings with a hamstring injury.

Known for delivering peaches with the shining new ball, Deepak missed IPL 2022 because of a back injury and remained out of India’s T20 World Cup campaign in October-November.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of a promotional event in India’s capital city, Chahar said he was not disappointed by his array of injuries as they were not in his hand, adding he went through a bad time last year but now is fully fit and happy with how he is bowling.

"A player should not get disappointed by injuries. These things are not in a player's hand. My priority right now is to remain fit and be available for the team. I will give my 100% for the team whenever I get a chance," Chahar told PTI.

"In my case, it can also be said that I was having a bad time. Last year I suffered a back injury, which is serious for a fast bowler, but now I am completely fit. I am very happy with my bowling at the moment,” the seamer added.

Having missed out on a lot of action in the blue jersey already, Chahar said he took part in the Rajasthan Premier League (RPL) recently and was training the Asian Games-bound squad in Bengaluru until Sunday.

"I am trying to make a comeback into the national team. I recently played in the RPL (Rajasthan Premier League) tournament. Till Sunday, I was at the National Cricket Academy. I was practising with the Indian team, which is going to China for the Asian Games," the seamer added.

‘World Cup on my wish list'

Playing a World Cup is every cricketer’s dream, and Chahar is no different. The 31-year-old pacer said his aim remains to stay fit and contribute towards the team’s success while trying his best to make it to the squad for one World Cup at least.

Banking on his accolades, Deepak said if and when given a chance, he would want to cash on it and do it for his country on the most important stage.

"A cricketer's dream is to play the World Cup and win it for the country. I will try to complete it whenever I get a chance," Deepak said.

"I have won many tournaments in my first appearance. It was my first Asia Cup when India won it in 2018. I have played five finals in the last six IPL seasons and have become champions thrice.

"I have not played the World Cup yet, and whenever I get a chance, I want to contribute to the team's victory," the Indian pacer added.

