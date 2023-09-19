CWC 2023: Fans not allowed in Pakistan-New Zealand warm-up tie in Hyderabad, ticketing partner to refund money

With almost two weeks left for the start of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, the BCCI has announced that no fans will be allowed inside the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on September 29 for the warm-up game between Pakistan and New Zealand. Per a BCCI source, the Indian Cricket Board will issue directions to the ticketing partner – Bookmyshow, to refund money to those who had booked tickets for this tie in advance.

“The game will be played without spectators, and those who have booked their tickets, their money will be refunded,” a BCCI official confirmed, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Earlier, the local security agencies had issued concerns about being unable to provide adequate cover for the Pakistan-New Zealand warm-up tie because of two festivals, Ganesh Visarjan and Milan-Un-Nabi, culminating a day before on September 28.

Given the schedule was already locked, the organisers were unable to make the change at the last minute, leaving the BCCI and HCA with only one option – to let this game get underway under closed doors.

Moreover, the security agencies even requested BCCI to postpone or reschedule two back-to-back games in Hyderabad on October 9 and 10. While New Zealand is scheduled to face the Netherlands on October 9, two Asian giants, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will face off the next day in Hyderabad.

Per an earlier report, around 3000 police personnel would be deployed for each game, other than the large number who would assemble at the hotel where the Pakistan Cricket Team will be staying.

‘Changes in original schedule’

The BCCI had announced the original schedule around 100 days before the start of the showpiece event in India. However, after several boards requested a change in date due to their reasons, the Indian Cricket Board was forced to make amends to it.

In the revised World Cup schedule, the BCCI, in agreement with the ICC and all hosting state boards, made nine changes, with the date of the India-Pakistan game getting rescheduled being the highlight. Earlier, the marquee clash was slated for October 15 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. But with Navratri – a festival celebrated across Gujarat starting the same day, the BCCI rescheduled it a day prior on October 14.

Meanwhile, the date of the England-Pakistan game in Kolkata, earlier pencilled on November 12, was rescheduled one day before (November 11) because of Kali Puja.

The World Cup kicks off on October 5 between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

