'Players can get mentally disturbed': Mohammed Shami opens up on challenges of playing in bio-bubbles

COVID-19 pandemic has changed cricket and the way the game was played traditionally. Bio bubbles have become the new normal to battle the contagious virus and ensure the players remain safe while playing their trades in several tournaments across the world. The bio-bubbles come with strict rules and restrictions, limiting the players to their team hotels.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, cricket is being played in bio-bubbles with the Indian cricket team also spending months away from their families during their tours. Playing in bio-bubbles has left many players struggling as the restrictions are taking a toll on their mental health .

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Mohammed Shami recently opened up on the challenges of spending months in bio-bubbles while playing cricket. He has been away from his family for almost five months as he was part of India's tour of England and is now in UAE for the ongoing second leg of IPL 2021.

Shami said the players become irritated and can also get mentally disturbed due to spending a significant amount of time in bubbles while being away from their families. However, he insisted it is in the best interest of everyone and one has to be mentally strong to face the challenges that come with such bubbles.

“The biggest challenge is to go out in these times; travelling from one country to the other in bio-bubbles. If there is a long tour, you are away from your family for that period," Shami was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Also Read: Overseas players 'give up on mental health,' Sourav Ganguly says Indians more tolerant in bubble life

"The players can get mentally disturbed. And it can be irritating at times. You have to be in your room, and then, there is performance pressure to play for your country and franchise. But this is the best that we can do. You have to be mentally strong to do this,” the PBKS pacer added.

Shami has so far played ten matches in IPL 2021 and has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.33. He is the leading wicket-taker for the KL Rahul-led side and is fifth on the list of bowlers with the most wickets so far this season.