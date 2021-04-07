Overseas players 'give up on mental health,' Sourav Ganguly says Indians more tolerant in bubble life

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly has said triggered a controversy by saying England, Australia and West Indies players “give up” on mental health while adding Indian players are better at handling it.

The former Indian captain’s comments created a social media storm as he said that Indians are more tolerant than overseas players while citing Australia’s refusal to tour South Africa. Many players have highlighted the importance of mental well-being including Indian captain Virat Kohli, who said players were “cooked” in bio-secure bubbles.

Kohli said last month that players were being "cooked" in bio-secure bubbles while England's policy of rotating and resting tour squad members has been criticised by pundits but defended by players.

Ganguly’s comments come just before the start of the Indian Premier League which will see players spending eight weeks in a bio-secure environment.

"I feel we Indians are a bit more tolerant than overseas (cricketers)", Ganguly told a promotional event late Tuesday, while acknowledging the pressures all players endure.

"I've played with a lot of Englishmen, Australians, West Indians, they just give up on mental health," he added.

"In the last six to seven months, with so much cricket going on in the bio-bubble, it's so tough.

"Just going from the hotel room to the ground... it's an absolutely different life."

While talking about the postponement of Australia’s tour of South Africa in March, Ganguly said that while there is a COVID-19 scare, people have to train themselves mentally to overcome the challenges.

"Look at the Australian team, they were supposed to go to South Africa for a Test series after India played there. They refused to go there."

He added: "And always there's this scare of COVID. 'Hope it's not me the next time'. You have to stay positive, you have to train yourself mentally. All of us have to train ourselves mentally so that only good will happen. It boils down to training."

Here's how netizens reacted to Sourav Ganguly's comments on mental health:

Sourav Ganguly needs to be spoken to for his comment on mental health. Has he not read about the suicides? It’s irresponsible coming from a board that needs to lead by example, especially when cricketers are now constantly battling mental fatigue in between several bio bubbles. — Arjun (@ArjunNamboo) April 7, 2021 ×

@SGanguly99 - please read before you make any more comments anywhere about mental health. https://t.co/xrA1LKDmFk — Srinivas R (@srini_r_twit) April 7, 2021 ×

🚨 Long thread 🚨



Recently in an interaction, Ganguly Sir talked a bit about Mental Health and bio bubbles. While we are aware of what he said, here is a thread of thoughts on the impact of what he said according to my understanding. — Urvi Shah (@unikurvi) April 6, 2021 ×

Pretty poor from Sourav Ganguly, pretty much the epitome of a countryman from a very divided nation though that he can take such an abject view of mental health. "Tolerance" plays no part and I would remind him several Indian players were reprimanded on the Aus tour for bubble — Thomas Roper (@tomroper87) April 6, 2021 ×

Quite a comment from Sourav Ganguly: “I feel we Indians are a bit more tolerant than overseas (cricketers). I’ve played with a lot of Englishmen, Australians, West Indians. They just give up on mental health.” — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) April 6, 2021 ×

The IPL, to be held in six cities without spectators, will take place against the backdrop of a new surge in cases in India from April 9.