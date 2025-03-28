Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match details: Cavaliers will look for its 60th victory of the season when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday (Mar 28). Detroit are seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.4 points while shooting 47.8 per cent from the field.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Preview

The red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers roll into Detroit's Little Caesars Arena Friday night, aiming to extend their 10-game winning streak against the Pistons. While Cleveland sit comfortably atop the East, Detroit's recent surge has them eyeing the 4th seed - setting the stage for a potential playoff preview.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Head-to-Head Records (Last 5 Meetings)

6 Feb 2025: Detroit Pistons 115 : 118 Cleveland Cavaliers

28 Jan 2025: Cleveland Cavaliers 110 : 91 Detroit Pistons

25 Oct 2024: Cleveland Cavaliers 113 : 101 Detroit Pistons

16 Oct 2024: Detroit Pistons 108 : 92 Cleveland Cavaliers

2 Mar 2024: Detroit Pistons 100 : 110 Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Dream11 Prediction

Jarrett Allen Cade Cunningham Donovan Mitchell Darius Garland Jalen Duren

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.7 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Pistons.

2. Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

3. Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Cavaliers.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Fantasy NBA Tips

We highly recomment to pick Jalen Duren of Detroit Pistons as he continues to impress in the current season.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Team Analysis

Detroit Pistons: The Pistons have found their groove, notching impressive victories against New Orleans and San Antonio. Marcus Sasser's been a revelation, pouring in 27 points on a scorching 75 per cent shooting in their recent win.

Cleveland Cavaliers: The Cavaliers have had Detroit's number lately, winning their last 10 matchups and leading this season's series 3-0.

Match Prediction: Who Will Win Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

We expect a tight contest on Friday (Mar 28), but predict Detroit Pistons to beat Cleveland Cavaliers.

