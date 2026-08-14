/'Phone number is from Kolkata’: Sourav Ganguly speaks out on death threats

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday (Aug 14) spoke about the death threats he and his wife, Dona Ganguly, have received, saying the matter has been reported to the police and expressing confidence that the investigation will resolve the issue. Ganguly, who is currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), said the phone number linked to the threats was from Kolkata and added that he trusted the police to take the necessary action.

“We have reported it to the police. I am sure the police will sort it out. The number is from here, Kolkata. Hopefully, the police will do the needful. I have security,” Ganguly told reporters.

The former BCCI president’s comments came days after his office received two letters containing threats against him, his wife and people close to them. A complaint was later filed at the Thakurpukur Police Station in south Kolkata.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Police said threatening letters had allegedly been sent in Ganguly’s name for around six months, although the earlier letters were not taken seriously at first. The latest letters contained direct threats, prompting his office to contact the authorities.

Police have started an investigation to find the sender and understand the reason behind the threats.

Investigators are examining the letters, the courier details and a mobile number allegedly connected to the sender.

Initial findings suggested that the letters may have been sent through a courier service by someone from Belgharia in North 24 Parganas. Police are also checking the movement of the SIM card allegedly used by the sender and have contacted the courier company for more information.

Also Read - Jemimah Rodrigues suffers injury blow, ruled out of Asia Cup and Asian Games

The Kolkata Police are also trying to determine whether all the letters received in recent months were sent by the same person.