/Abishek Porel denied bail in rape case, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi Capitals and West Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel was denied bail on Friday (Aug 14) in a case involving the alleged rape of a medical student and was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Porel was arrested in Hooghly on Aug 11 after being questioned by police over a complaint from a young woman, who has accused the cricketer of rape, blackmail and other offences. He was taken into custody and formally arrested late Wednesday night.

He also underwent a medical examination before being produced before the Chinsurah court.

“There was a case lodged against him and a court order to arrest him. He was arrested late last night. He will be produced in court today,” Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunar Bhushan Singh told PTI.

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According to the complaint, the woman claimed that Porel entered into a relationship with her after promising to marry her. She alleged that after their relationship ended, he threatened to share objectionable photographs of her.

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A case was registered against Porel under 19 sections, most of which are non-bailable.

The woman also claimed that their families had discussed marriage. However, their relationship reportedly worsened after she allegedly found out about Porel’s involvement with other women.

The matter had earlier reached the Calcutta High Court, where Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed Magra Police Station to seize all electronic devices, including Porel’s mobile phone and submit an investigation report.