Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat NBA Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: With eyes on the NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat are set to meet at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday (Mar 29). The Sixers are on a run of six consecutive defeats in the NBA and will be poised to end that run when they face the Miami Heat, who are eyeing a playoff spot. Ahead of the clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, here are all the details, including live streaming and others.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Live Broadcast TV Channel in India?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat NBA contest will not be telecast on TV in India.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Live on App in India?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA App and website on paid subscription in India.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Live Broadcast TV Channel in USA?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat NBA contest will be telecasted on NBC Sports Network in USA.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Live on App in USA?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBC Sports app and website in USA.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Live Streaming Platform Online in India?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA's official app and website in India.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently no free live streaming is available for Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat NBA match in India.

Currently Fubo app gives free live streaming during trial period for Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat NBA match in USA.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat NBA Game Today Date and Time:

Game Details

Date : Saturday, March 29

: Saturday, March 29 Time : 7:30 PM ET (5:00 AM IST)

: 7:30 PM ET (5:00 AM IST) Venue: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Team Insights:

The Heat can eliminate the Sixers from playoff contention with a win in Philadelphia on Saturday due to the fact that they'd lead the Sixers by 10 games with only eight to play after the matchup. At this stage of the season, the Sixers are focused on development and making sure they are in the best position to keep their top 6 protected lottery pick

Conclusion:

We expect a one-sided despite the Philadelphia 76ers being the host and predict the Miami Heat to win the match on Saturday.