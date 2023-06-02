PGMOL condemns abuse directed at Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor by Roma fans

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has condemned the AS Roma fans after they directed abuse at Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor at the Budapest Airport on Wednesday evening. Fans from Roma, the losing side in the final, were seen chanting abuse at Taylor for making wrong decisions that cost their side a place in the Champions League next season. Roma were reportedly denied a penalty in the second half despite replays showing Sevilla defender handled the ball in the area. PGMOI condemns AS Roma fans "(We are) aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport.

"We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the Uefa Europa League final.

"We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family."

The chants directed on Wednesday were not the only focal points as Taylor was also abused by Roma coach Jose Mourinho in the parking lot. Jose was seen assaulting Taylor for his referring decisions in harsh words and is likely to face UEFA sanctions in the coming days.

"No-one should have to suffer the inexcusable behaviour they had to endure.

"Anthony is one of our most experienced and accomplished match officials and we fully support him and his family."

"All referees have a really difficult job and shouldn't be put through any difficult situations. That's not correct,” West Ham manager David Moyes, whose side play Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday said.

ALSO READ | WTC final against India is our grand-finale ahead of Ashes 2023, says Australian spinner Nathan Lyon What happened in the contest? Despite taking a first half lead in the contest through Paulo Dybala, Roma were left to fume as they lost the lead in the second half. A Lorenzo Pellegrini own goal in the second half saw Sevilla come back in the contest and take the game to extra time. Sevilla too had a penalty call overturned before the Italian side had a decision going against them in the second half.

Roma had a close call in the closing stages of the extra time, but Sevilla ultimately survived to take the match to a penalty shootout. An impeccable show of composure in the shootout saw, Sevilla clinch their seventh Europa League title and thus qualify for the Champions League next term.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE