WTC final against India is our grand-finale ahead of Ashes 2023, says Australian spinner Nathan Lyon

After IPL 2023, the cricketing fraternity has shifted focus to the red-ball format. While England are playing Ireland at home in a one-off contest, everyone is waiting for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia. It will be followed by Ashes 2023 as Ben Stokes & Co. will host Pat Cummins-led Australia in the United Kingdom, starting on June 16.

Ahead of WTC final and Ashes 2023, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon off-spinner Nathan Lyon believes Cummins & Co.'s preparations for the WTC summit clash will be unaffected by the Ashes. In addition, he referred to the upcoming finale as a "grand final." 'WTC final is our grand finale and then our season starts again' The 35-year-old Lyon was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press, "Yes, we are playing the Ashes but we've got a big game that we're up for. This (WTC final) is our grand final, and then our season basically starts again."

"That's probably where we're quite happy with where we're at with our planning. We are able to understand what we've got around the corner, and be OK. It's exciting to be part of the final and the fanfare and stuff around it, it's bloody special. I know every Australian fan is looking forward to the Ashes, and so they should be. But they should also be excited about this match," he added.

On Australia's 1-2 series loss to India early this year in the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in India, Lyon -- who ended as Australia's leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps (with a best of 8 for 64) -- said, "You can wipe off anything that happened in India. Both teams are really well-rounded in their squads. It is going to be a really good challenge. India obviously have some class batters but they have some class fast bowlers as well. " He concluded saying, "It's going to be a good challenge. Both squads going at it and competing for one game, it's going to be a really good challenge. It's a fresh start. I'm looking forward to it."