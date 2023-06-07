PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan faces resignation calls after merger with LIV Golf

The recently-announced merger of PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf has created a stir in the world of professional golf. The moves came 12 months after PGA tour called out the LIV Golf and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had asked PGA Tour players to not join the rival tour.

The move to merge the tours has now backfired on Monahan with even calls of resignation of PGA Tour chief.

"I recognise that people are going to call me a hypocrite," said Monahan. "Any time I've said anything I've said it with the information I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that's trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players.

"I accept those criticisms, but circumstances do change, and I think looking at the big picture got us to this point.

"It probably didn't seem this way to them, but as I looked to those players that have been loyal to the PGA Tour, I'm confident they made the right decision.

"They have helped re-architect the future of the PGA Tour, they have moved us to a more competitive model. We have significantly invested in our business in 2023, we're going to do so in '24,'" added Monahan.

PGA Tour, at the time when LIV Tour was announced, had support of gun players like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy and had turned down some offers. Monahan was asked if players like Woods and McIlroy would be compensated for turning the offers, to which he replied 'they are going to have these tough conversations.'

"I think those are all the serious conversations that we're going to have," Monahan said. "Ultimately, everything needs to be considered.