WTC Final: Why India and Australia players are wearing black bands?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between Australia and India got underway at the Oval in London with India winning the toss and electing to field first on a lively pitch. The players from both teams as well as the umpires were seen black bands as they stepped out to take the field.

The bands are in solidarity with the victims of a horrific train crash that happened in the Indian state of Odisha. The accident, in which, three trains were involved, saw close to 300 people losing their lives and nearly 800 getting injured. The accident happened five days ago on June 2, 2023. Team India and Australia wearing black bands and observes a minute of silence for the victims of train tragedy in Orissa. pic.twitter.com/UX4eWmiGVM — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) June 7, 2023 × As the match gets going, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has prepared for an eventuality of the protest hitting the game by climate activist group Just Stop Oil.

The move from the ICC comes as a guard to a worst-case scenario where the game and the strip used could be targetted by the activists.

Just Stop Oil is a coalition of environmental groups which are fighting to raise awareness about climate change as various sporting events in the UK. There protests have hit the World Snooker Championship and Premier League football to name a few. The ICC, in case the disruption hits, wants to guard the pitch which has been tended over the days for the WTC Final and decided to prepare a back-up pitch.

The ICC has also altered its playing conditions for the final by adding a clause for the use of another pitch in case the one is use gets damaged or is dangerous to play on. The ICC, however, will assess the existing pitch first to see if the repairs can be done and the match can get started from the point it was stopped without affecting any of the participating teams.

The new pitch will be used only if the original one can't be repaired. Although, if it is not possible to use the substitute pitch as well, the match will then be abandoned and would be deemed a no-result.

