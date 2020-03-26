Pele says Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than Lionel Messi as he is 'more consistent'

The never-ending debate has begun again on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over who is the greatest of all time, this time the debate was sparked off by the Brazilian legend Pele, who in a recent interview said that Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player because of his consistency in the game.

Pele gave an interview to a YouTube channel called the Pilhado where he said, "I think he's the best because he's more consistent, but you can't forget about Messi, of course, but he's not a striker."

Talking about consistency, the track record of the Argentinien player tells a different story. Lionel Messi has played 856 games for club and country, he has scored 697 goals and 289 assists, averaging 1.15 goal involvements per game. Whereas, Cristiano Ronaldo has 725 goals and 220 assists in his 1000 games (includes country and club), an average of 0.945 goal involvements per game.

When asked about who is the greatest player of all time, Pele named himself.

Pele has been in news lately after his son said that the Brazilian legend has found it difficult to move and is slipping into depression. The three-time World Cup winner denied it by saying it that the scenario was all invented.