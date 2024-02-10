PCB unhappy with Babar, Shaheen’s latest interaction session with fans on X, to revisit social media policy

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) top brass is reported to be unhappy with star players, including former all-format captain Babar Azam and current T20I skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, for their involvement in a fan interaction session, organised by their agents, on X (previously known as Twitter) lately.

Although the Q&A session attracted thousands of fans, further affirming Babar and Shaheen’s popularity worldwide, a source within the PCB revealed this decision to openly interact with fans on the social media platform without keeping the board informed hasn’t been received well by the decision makers in Pakistan cricket.

"The PCB will look to revisit some of the clauses that the centrally contracted players need to adhere to," the source said, as quoted by the Times of India.

"The clauses covering the social media activities of contracted players are now being reviewed again by the board because it is concerned such public Q and A sessions could result in unnecessary controversies," the source added.

New boss, new rules

Considering the consistent change at the head of the table at PCB since December 2022, with four new bosses taking charge for different tenures at different times, each has tried running Pakistan Cricket his way, with players and their agents, alongside the coaching staff facing the wrath of it.

Although the bosses might have changed in the meantime, one common aspect of each ignoring some part of the clauses of the players’ contracts has made headlines somewhere.

"Every PCB chairman has tried to run the board in his own way and, in some cases, even ignored the written clauses of the central contracts and given special permissions to players in the past 12 months," the source added.

As per the source, the newly-elected PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has asked for every player's contract details and transcripts of their interviews and social media content in the past few months, pushing for an overhaul in their social media policies.